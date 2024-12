Ticket Office Christmas Opening Hours

Our Ticket Office opening hours are displayed below for the festive period.

A busy festive period awaits for Saints with games both at St Mary's and on the road.

The Ticket Office can be contacted by email: [email protected] or by phone: 02381 780 780.

The upcoming opening hours are:

Thursday 19th December: 9.30am – 5pm

Friday 20th December: 9. 30am – 5pm

Saturday 21st December: CLOSED

Sunday 22nd December: 12pm – 4pm | Men's Matchday: Fulham (A)

W/C 23rd of December

Monday 23rd December: 9.30am – 5pm

Tuesday 24th December: 9.30am – 12.30pm

Wednesday 25th December: CLOSED

Thursday 26th December: 11am – 3.45pm | Men's Matchday: West Ham (H)

Friday 27th December: 9.30am – 5pm

Saturday 28th December: CLOSED

Sunday 29th December: 12pm – 4pm | Men's Matchday: Crystal Palace (A)

W/C 30th of December