Ticket information has been released ahead of the visit of England Women's senior team, who face Ghana at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday 2nd December (7pm KO).

The history-making Lionesses, who became back-to-back European champions in the summer after winning the UEFA Women's EUROs, will return to St Mary's Stadium for the first time in three years as part of their 'Homecoming Series'.

Tickets will go on sale to My England Football members on Monday 20th October at 12pm, and will be on general sale on Thursday 23rd October.

It's free to register for a My England Football account, so we'd advise supporters to sign up to access tickets ahead of general sale at www.englandfootball.com/members

Prices start at just £15 for Adults and £5 for Concessions, with a range of price bands depending on where you sit in the stadium bowl.

Enjoy the match from the best seats in the house with premium hospitality at St Mary’s. From private boxes (£1,990+VAT) to luxury lounges (from £120+VAT per person), indulge in first-class dining, drinks, and pitch-facing views.

Want to level up your matchday experience at St Mary's when the Lionesses come to town? There are plenty of offers also available at our state-of-the-art facilities in LEVEL1 and The Dell.