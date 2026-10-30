Ticket Exchange open for QPR game

We have now activated our Ticket Exchange, allowing Season Ticket holders to list their tickets and giving supporters yet to purchase a ticket more choice when selecting their seats.

We would again like to thank all our supporters for their continued backing, both at St Mary's and on our travels this season. Your fantastic support and presence in the stands play an invaluable role in creating the atmosphere that makes matchdays so special.

The Ticket Exchange allows supporters who cannot attend the match to list their seat for purchase below.

List My Seat

Season Ticket holders will need to be logged into their account and select 'resale management' in the account page to list their tickets.

Listed tickets will appear in the regular ticket seat map and can be purchased below.

Purchase Tickets