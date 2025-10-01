Published:
Ticketing

Tickets available for Pompey clash in the League Cup next week

Written by
SFC Media
2025-26/Women's Team/Matches/20250828 Southampton vs Sunderland/CM_sunderland_women_076_mvtb7x

Saints Women take on Portsmouth Women in the Subway League Cup at Silverlake Stadium on Wednesday 8th October, 7pm kick-off.

Saints Women are looking to kick on with their League Cup campaign against rivals Portsmouth Women in the first of three matches currently scheduled this season.

Tickets for the match are available at £5 for Adults and £3 for Under-18's.

Buy Tickets

Parking is currently available to purchase at Silverlake Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis, with spaces bookable for £10 by Monday 6th October, 3pm.

Book Parking

Related

2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Blackburn_Rovers_Ewood_Park_Day_old5qk

Blackburn Rovers (A) sales windows begin

Ticketing
2025-26/U21s/Matchdays/20250919 Southampton vs Burnley/D4S_0342_atxots

Tickets available for Saints U21 against Derby at St Mary's

Ticketing