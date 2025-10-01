Saints Women take on Portsmouth Women in the Subway League Cup at Silverlake Stadium on Wednesday 8th October, 7pm kick-off.

Saints Women are looking to kick on with their League Cup campaign against rivals Portsmouth Women in the first of three matches currently scheduled this season.

Tickets for the match are available at £5 for Adults and £3 for Under-18's.

Parking is currently available to purchase at Silverlake Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis, with spaces bookable for £10 by Monday 6th October, 3pm.

