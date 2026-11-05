Three fixtures selected for Sky Sports coverage

Sky Sports have announced live coverage of three Southampton away games in 2027, including February's south coast derby.

Saints' trip to Queens Park Rangers at the end of January is the first to be selected, moved to an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm on Saturday 23rd, live on Sky Sports Football.

The second date is February's trip to Bristol City, which also holds the early kick-off time of 12.30pm on Saturday 13th, live on Sky Sports+. This fixture will be subject to our involvement in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

These dates join our trip to Fratton Park for TV coverage, which will be held on Sunday 28th February at Midday on Sky Sports Football.

Further TV selections will be announced from 4th March.