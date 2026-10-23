The Peter Cooper Motor Group Kicks Off Another Season with Saints

The Peter Cooper Motor Group has renewed its long-standing partnership with Southampton FC for the 2026/27 season, continuing a relationship spanning more than 25 years.

The renewed agreement sees the family-owned motor retail group retain its position as a Regional Partner of the club, while continuing its support for the Saints Foundation for a sixth consecutive year as a proud patron.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to the local community, bringing together two established Southampton names with a common passion for the city and its people.

Over more than two decades, the relationship has developed through a range of club initiatives, player challenges, fan engagement events and community projects, helping strengthen the connection between the club, its supporters and the wider region.

With the 2026/27 season now underway, Peter Cooper Motor Group will once again play an active role in supporting activities that bring fans closer to the club, while its continued backing of Saints Foundation will help reinforce the importance of community-focused work across Southampton and the surrounding area.

Phil Parsons, our CEO, said: "We’re delighted that Peter Cooper Motor Group are continuing as a partner of Southampton Football Club. As a business with strong roots in the local community, they share our commitment to the region and the people who make it special. Partnerships like this are important to the growth of the club, and we look forward to continuing a successful relationship with the team at Peter Cooper Motor Group, working together to create value for both our organisations and our supporters."

Darren Cooper, Managing Director of The Peter Cooper Motor Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be renewing our partnership with Southampton Football Club and to continue a relationship that has been such an important part of our business for more than 20 years.

“Southampton FC is at the heart of the local community, and our shared commitment to the city and its people makes this partnership particularly special. It gives us the opportunity to connect with supporters, get involved in exciting club initiatives and play our part in supporting the wider community.

“We’re also delighted to continue our support for Saints Foundation for a sixth consecutive year. The work it does to improve lives and create opportunities for people across the region is hugely valuable, and we’re proud to be able to support its ongoing mission.”

The renewed partnership underlines Peter Cooper Motor Group’s long-standing commitment to Southampton region, where it has built its reputation over more than four decades of association with the Volkswagen brand, alongside its growing portfolio of automotive brands including Kia, Jaecoo, Omoda, Jeep and Xpeng.

As the new season progresses, the group looks forward to continuing its involvement with Southampton FC and Saints Foundation, building on more than 25 years of collaboration and supporting initiatives that make a positive difference to fans and communities alike.

For more information www.thepetercoopergroup.co.uk

