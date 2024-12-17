Our new series, The Ex Files, debuts with Nathan Redmond looking back on the 2017 EFL Cup semi-final triumph over Liverpool.

Hosted by Ed Chamberlin and available in the Saints app, the episode celebrates the club's memorable victory across two legs that saw them reach a major cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The Ex Files will see Ed speak with various former players about iconic moments and their time with Southampton, beginning with Redmond, whose sensational performances across both matches helped power the team past Jürgen Klopp's side, winning each game 1-0.

