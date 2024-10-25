Tactical Watch: Saints prepare for football's toughest test

Tactics writer Sam Tighe picks out the key statistics and highlights exactly where Southampton's trip to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City may be won or lost…

What’s in store for Southampton this weekend?

The task at hand is no secret to anyone: visiting the reigning champions is about as tough an assignment that world football can offer.

Pep’s men are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League after eight games, they average the highest possession per game (61.8%), the most shots per game (19.6) and have scored the most goals (19), of which Erling Haaland has 10. On top of obvious ability, they have incredible resilience and determination too.

They’ll be less fresh than Saints, owing to the Champions League game they played on Wednesday, but the 5-0 victory over Sparta Prague was hardly taxing.

Are there any flaws to their game?

Russell Martin and his team will be heartened by a couple of things that have popped up on the tape in the last month or so that Southampton can try to key in on.

The first is City’s heightened vulnerability to counter-attacks and transitions. Rodri, who tore his ACL against Arsenal in September, is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, so his absence has proved understandably damaging. He is no longer patrolling the centre of the pitch and snuffing out counters – some before they even begin.

That means City, running back towards their own goal, are now more vulnerable. Fulham created three massive chances for Adama Traoré through direct, counter-attacking football, while Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Jørgen Strand Larsen caused big problems too. Saints have the speed to cause those same headaches.

Second is the fact City have actually struggled to break down a couple of resolute defensive sides lately. It has taken last-minute goals from John Stones against Arsenal and Wolves to secure points, with both of those games falling into an odd pattern of unlikely players shooting from distance.

If you’re an opposing coach, you’ll be more than happy to frustrate City to the point where defenders Rúben Dias and Manuel Akanji are teeing off from 20-plus yards – but this is a double-edged sword. City top the Premier League for goals outside the box (7) this season, with Joško Gvardiol’s incredible effort last weekend proving that a reduced threat is still a threat to be wary of.

What’s key for Saints?

The cold, hard reality of playing a team as good as Manchester City is that to win, you have to execute a perfect game.

Southampton will have to absorb mounting periods of pressure in defence and clear their lines cleanly every time. The wingers will spend much of their time tracking back into their own third and Aaron Ramsdale will no doubt have to play his part.

Complementing that stoic defensive effort with a fast, counter-attacking threat is essential, so Martin will think carefully about the profile of his attackers and how he fields them. From there, it’s a simple, age-old case of taking your chances when presented with them.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovačić, Gündoğan; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Savinho; Haaland.