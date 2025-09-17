Swansea City (H) Members' priority window last chance

Saints Members are reminded they have until Thursday 18th September at 9.30am to secure their ticket in their exclusive priority window for Swansea City (H).

After this date Season Ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase their additional tickets before any remaining seats go onto general sale to all fans on Friday 19th September at 9.30am.

Preston North End (H)

Join us as we host Preston North End at St Mary's on Saturday 1st November at 3pm. All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture. Our Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

With our Swansea City and Preston North end home fixtures currently available exclusively to Saints Members, become a Saint today to get instant access and priority picks of the best seats available as well as a number of other exciting benefits.

