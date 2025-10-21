Will Still felt Southampton's downfall at Bristol City was of their own making, as a number of errors coupled with some misfortune saw them relinquish a first-half lead on the way to a 3-1 defeat at Ashton Gate.

Adam Armstrong's goal on the half-hour mark put Saints deservedly ahead, but they could not press home the advantage from there, twice committing errors that led to goals and also seeing the hosts score another that came about via a large helping of good fortune.

"We've caused ourselves our own problems again," said Still, who also confirmed before the game that full-back Elias Jelert will miss four to six weeks with a quad injury. "We've shot ourselves in the foot by making two really basic mistakes.

"I think the second goal that they've scored that completely changes the momentum and the feeling of the game probably summarises best what's going on and how it feels for us at the moment.

"I think the first-half performance was very, very good. We've totally controlled it, created three, four really big chances, scored a good goal. We've made one little mistake and they've made the most of it.

"But we've been saying for a bit too long now that we're sort of shooting ourselves in the foot and making our own mistakes. We need to correct it and correct it quickly."

Still added: "We've gone one-nil up, done the hardest part, and then just kind of lost concentration, little technical mistakes that we're not really used to making in those areas. And then again, you come out second half, we've somehow not scored and they go up the other end and shank one, it gets deflected onto the post, rolls across the line and it gets pushed in. It's annoying.

"I think in the sort of psychological and mental stage where we are, those two goals kind of cut your legs and it's then difficult to stand-up and come back from it."