Shea Charles spoke following a "very frustrating" night for Southampton, who fell to a 3-1 defeat at Bristol City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Adam Armstrong had given the visitors a deserved lead on the half hour mark after a bright start to the evening.

But Bristol City responded within three minutes, before going on to win the game with two further strikes in the second half.

Despite setting up Armstrong with a fine through ball, it was an evening of disappointment for Charles and his teammates.

"The first half we dominated the game," he said, "They only really had that one chance and it's come from a long ball that's deflected through. That was very frustrating. The second goal. I don't even know what to say about the second goal. It was so lucky but still I think we need to do better for their goals. It was the worst time to concede [the equaliser]. It feels like you've got all this momentum and then it just kills you straight away from nothing. It's very frustrating again.

"When that second goal goes in we're still in the game, but it's such a killer the way it has gone in. Then the game's got away from us. I think that's something that we needed to do better at. Obviously they're a good team, we know they've got quality, and we forced them into that long ball. But we just didn't know how to deal with it well.

Then we need to take our chances, myself included. I had a sitter, really, from a corner and not to score that is so annoying. But we have to pick ourselves up and go again Saturday. It's very important [to respond at Blackburn on Saturday]. It's not an easy place to go, so we've just got to prepare and recover well, then go again.