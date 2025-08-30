Twice pegged back by Watford and forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road, Will Still feels Saints need to manage games better.

The afternoon got off to the perfect start when Cameron Archer opened the scoring, only for Kwadwo Baah to level in the second half.

A second Ryan Manning free-kick of the season put the visitors back ahead late on, only for Nestory Irankunda to equalise once again for the Hornets inside the final 10 minutes.

“It’s frustrating when we’re two-one up with not a lot of time left in the game. We need to stay in control and stay in connection with each other and not just give the ball away in central areas and then react, even though I don’t think the foul on the goal is actually a foul, but again, it’s just details.

“We’ve done enough to win the game and we haven’t won it, through little lapses of concentration and little mistakes we’ve let them back in it and we just seem to get punished every time that happens at the moment. Because again, there were a lot of good things, the first half was very good I thought, and we looked in control.

“We knew it was going to be a typical Championship game with a lot of challenges and second balls and we just had to do the job and we’ve done it until the last few minutes and then again, just given it away a bit.

“We just have to learn how to keep focused and stay focused for 96, 97 minutes. And when we are in control of games, how do we either kill it and stay in total control until the end and not always sort of gift it and give it away.

“It's tiny little details that are costing us quite a lot of the moment. So there's only one way forward, which is to keep working, keep putting a shift in and hopefully turn these half decent performances and points into three.”