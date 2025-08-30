Ryan Manning cut a frustrated figure after Southampton twice let leads slip in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Watford.

Saints were ahead inside 10 minutes when Cameron Archer forced home Manning’s left-wing corner, and held good control of the game until the hosts equalised against the run of play 20 minutes into the second half.

It was tougher after that, but Manning thought he had won it 12 minutes from time with a second pinpoint free-kick of the season, only for Nestory Irankunda to step up and score one of his own to ensure the points would be shared at Vicarage Road.

“It’s disappointing, everyone’s gutted after going 2-1 in front at the end," the Irishman said.

“First of all, going in front so early we were managing the game quite well, but it was a sloppy goal to give away.

“Then we managed to get back in the lead again and give up another goal, which is frustrating, because it’s only a fraction off being a good, solid away performance and we get out of here with three points, so there’s a lot of frustration.

“There are positives, lots of good things to take from the game, but it’s disappointing to concede so soon after going in front.

“I think a football club our size, playing in the Championship, we should be wanting to win every game.

“We needed to try and get that second goal, and then that changes the way the game goes, so there’s lots of frustration in there, but it’s early in the season.”