Still encouraged by Saints' new faces

Will Still has been pleased with the progress of two of Southampton’s new recruits so far in pre-season.

Kuryu Matsuki impressed in his 60-minute appearance against Gillingham at Staplewood on Tuesday, capping his performance with a goal – his first in Saints colours since returning from a season-long loan at Göztepe in Turkey where he scored six goals and registered five assists in 34 games from midfield.

Towering German centre-back Joshua Quarshie, Still’s first signing as Saints boss, is also acclimatising to English football for the first time.

“Matsu got a goal in the second half and Josh has that speed and physical element that gives us a bit of balance and a bit of power as well, so that’s definitely interesting," the manager said.

“As people they’re really good guys and they’re settling in really well.

“We don’t have to overplay it and overcomplicate it and try to be too positive, we’re just going with the flow, and it’s all good for the moment.”

Damion Downs, the USA international striker who joined from FC Köln in Germany last week, will team up with the squad for the first time on the pre-season trip to Spain next week.

“Damion’s coming to Spain with us, but he only just finished with the national team so we thought he needed a break – everyone needs a break,” Still added. “He’ll join us in Spain next week.”

Men's Season Tickets are on sale to all supporters but are now limited. Don't miss out on being in that number across the 2025/26 season.

Be in that number

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint