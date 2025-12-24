Head Coach Tonda Eckert has confirmed striker Ross Stewart has made an important step in his recovery from injury this week, but "will still take a bit of time."

Having started three successive games at the end of September and beginning of October, including scoring twice during the win at Sheffield United, Stewart's cruel injury record continued in the third of these fixtures; the 29-year-old substituted on the half hour mark at Derby County.

But two months later the Scot is making those vital steps in his recovery, joining the rest of the squad on the training pitch on Tuesday afternoon.

"Good news is that Ross trained for the first time yesterday," confirmed Eckert. "It was a light session so it will still take a bit of time but it's good to have him back."

There was also an update on midfielder Shea Charles: "Shea has another scan today to see where he’s at. Hopefully we have some good news and we can slowly integrate him back into the team."

On long-term absentees Elias Jelert and Mads Roerslev the Head Coach added: "Elias has trained now for a couple of days. For Mads it will take a little bit longer still."

Finally, Tom Fellows returned from a short term injury off the bench against Coventry City last Saturday, with Eckert offering an insight into his readiness ahead of Boxing Day.

"Tom is looking good, the thing with him is he always goes all-in on every training session! So we need to manage him. But I’m sure that he will be fine."

