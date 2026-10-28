Stephens: We've rediscovered our resilience

Jack Stephens can feel Southampton building momentum at both ends of the pitch.

The club captain returned to the starting line-up for the south coast derby against Portsmouth, and seen Saints take 10 points from a possible 12 since.

Speaking after the team’s 3-2 victory at West Ham on Saturday, Stephens commented on Saints’ improved resilience and constant attacking threat.

“We knew that we had it because we showed that last year when we went on a long unbeaten run,” he said of the defensive stability, with three consecutive clean sheets preceding the London Stadium triumph.

“Obviously we started the season a little bit hit and miss – some brilliant performances and then some not-so-great performances.

“It’s just about getting into that rhythm, building momentum. We know we’re strong as a group, we know we’re going to score goals – we’ve got some brilliant players in the squad that can score at any time.

“When we do that, it’s important that we lock it up at the back. Obviously we didn’t do that brilliantly well today, but we did it enough. I’m really, really pleased.”

Saints had not kept a clean sheet or won an away game in the Championship before the season paused for internationals at the end of September, but Stephens’ return to the side has sparked a significant upturn on both fronts, with Saints enjoying back-to-back victories on the road.

“I’m always desperate to play,” the skipper added. “Obviously I came out of the team for a few games, and that was disappointing for me on a personal level, but I’ve still got responsibilities to help the team. I tried to do that the best I could without being on the pitch.

“I knew that if I continued to give it my all, which I’ll always do, my chance would come. Thankfully I got my chance a couple of weeks ago and I knew that I just had to take that opportunity.

“Thankfully the team won that first game [against Portsmouth] and then we’ve managed to go on a nice little run. It’s nice to be back in the team and help on the pitch.

“I think we’re in a good spot now, as a team and as a squad, so it’s not so much me personally, but it’s nice to be on the pitch.”