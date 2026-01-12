Published:
Stadium Tours

Start the New Year at St Mary’s - Stadium Tours now on sale

Kick off the New Year with a behind-the-scenes experience at St Mary’s Stadium.

Our January and February stadium tours are now on sale, including matchday tours and new dates for February Half Term.

Perfect for families, Saints fans and football suporters of all ages, our guided tours take you into the heart of the stadium. Walk through the players’ tunnel, explore the home and away changing rooms, take your place in the dugouts and head pitch side.

Tour Dates & Times:

  • Saturday 17th Jan (Matchday): 10:30am

  • Sunday 18th Jan: 11am & 1:30pm

  • Saturday 24th Jan: 11am & 1.30pm

  • Saturday 31st Jan: 11am & 1.30pm

  • Saturday 14th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

  • Sunday 15th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

  • Tuesday 17th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

  • Thursday 19th Feb: 1pm & 3.30pm

  • Saturday 21st Feb (Matchday): 10.30am

  • Saturday 28th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

Tours last approximately 90 minutes, with tickets available from £20 for adults and £15 for under-16s. Availability is limited so book now and start 2026 the Saints way.

