Start the New Year at St Mary’s - Stadium Tours now on sale

Kick off the New Year with a behind-the-scenes experience at St Mary’s Stadium.

Our January and February stadium tours are now on sale, including matchday tours and new dates for February Half Term.

Perfect for families, Saints fans and football suporters of all ages, our guided tours take you into the heart of the stadium. Walk through the players’ tunnel, explore the home and away changing rooms, take your place in the dugouts and head pitch side.

Tour Dates & Times:

Saturday 17th Jan (Matchday): 10:30am

Sunday 18th Jan: 11am & 1:30pm

Saturday 24th Jan: 11am & 1.30pm

Saturday 31st Jan: 11am & 1.30pm

Saturday 14th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

Sunday 15th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

Tuesday 17th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

Thursday 19th Feb: 1pm & 3.30pm

Saturday 21st Feb (Matchday): 10.30am

Saturday 28th Feb: 11am & 1.30pm

Tours last approximately 90 minutes, with tickets available from £20 for adults and £15 for under-16s. Availability is limited so book now and start 2026 the Saints way.

Book Now