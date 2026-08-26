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Men's Team

St Mary's 25 vote reaches final eight

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SFC Media
2026-27/St Mary's 25: Best goals competition/16x9MartinaRothwell_k15jrl

The race to crown Southampton’s finest goal of the club’s first 25 years at St Mary’s is heating up, with the quarter-finals now under way.

Fans have been voting on the Saints app for their favourite goals throughout the month of August, with 32 goals now whittled down to a final eight.

Today’s match-up sees two sweet strikes from distance go head to head, as Cuco Martina’s swerving shot against Arsenal from 2015 goes up against Joe Rothwell’s stunning volley against Huddersfield from 2024.

To cast your vote, simply open up the app, relive the goals and pick your favourite!

Vote on the Saints app

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