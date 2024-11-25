Southampton Football Club and Saints Foundation show support for White Ribbon Day

Together, Southampton Football Club and Saints Foundation are backing the campaign to end violence against women and girls.

This White Ribbon Day falls on Monday 25th November and is then followed by 16 days of action. The theme is “It Starts with Men”. Together, Southampton Football Club and Saints Foundation are encouraging men to hold themselves accountable to women and to each other so we can affect positive behaviour change to transform harmful cultures.

The club and foundation fully support White Ribbon’s promise - to never commit, excuse, or remain silent about male violence against women – with its staff wearing white ribbons across the training ground and stadium.

Gender equality is key to making this culture change happen and is achievable if men and boys understand and assume their responsibility as allies.

In support of this and the work Saints Foundation already does around Gender Equality, Southampton FC’s Men’s First Team Player, Gavin Bazunu recently went to visit a Premier League Kicks football tournament. Over 60 boys took part in the session delivered by Saints Foundation and joined pitch side workshops around Gender Equality as well as having fun playing football.

Skye-Loren West, Gender Equality Coordinator for Saints Foundation said: “We have a responsibility to use the power of football and male engagement to make a huge impact on attitudes towards violence women and girls in the city.

“With the right education, positive male allies, and early interventions we can really start to shift those attitudes and equip young people on how to be an active bystander to make the city safer for future generations. As a professional footballer who young people look up to, Gavin’s time and advocacy goes a long way.”

Our city has the 7th highest rate in England and Wales for sexual offences and in a recent report it was revealed by Plan International that Southampton is one of the toughest places in the UK to be a girl.

At yesterday’s Men’s First Team match against Liverpool, the club used this match as a chance to raise awareness and show its support for White Ribbon Day. A wide range of organisations including Yellow Door and Southampton City Council were at the at the game, offering information on support services in Southampton as well as services on offer to support men. Saints Foundation staff were also on hand to talk about the work they have been delivering on Gender Equality.

Saints Foundation continues to deliver educational workshops in local primary schools to foster positive relationships, healthy ways to deal with conflict, and combat negative attitudes at an early age. Staff have been working with pupils at a young age to show them the importance of respect, help them understand gender stereotypes and encourage positive relationships.

As well as work at a primary age, the Foundation work with secondary age girls in build leadership potential in them, including social action projects on issues that affect them.

This coming week, Saints Foundation, its trustees and ambassadors such as Franny Benali and James Beattie will be out and about at Premier League Kicks sessions at Redbridge School and Hinkler Green. As part of these sessions Saints Foundation will be delivering pitchside workshops on topics such as positive relationships and respect, being an active bystander, an ally, and positive role models.