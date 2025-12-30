Soon at St Mary's: Millwall (H)

There's still time to secure your seat for our first game of 2026, as Millwall travel to St Mary's on Thursday 1st January (3pm KO).

Saints look to start their year with a win and continue their home form. With less than 500 tickets remaining, fans need to act fast to ensure they secure their ticket. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Buy Now

Bring your group together this year at St Mary’s! Whether it’s a work night out, a family catch-up, or fun with friends, we’ve got you covered. Book as a group of 15+ to save 10%, or 25+ to save 15% on any fixture.

Looking to upgrade? Explore our hospitality packages. From lively sports bars to elegant fine dining lounges, all offering great food, top service, and unbeatable comfort. Perfect for clients, colleagues, or loved ones.

For a friendly, relaxed vibe, visit The Dell; A welcoming space where Saints history meets modern comfort. Enjoy food, drinks, and good times.

LEVEL1 Matchday Packages are here. You'll get two and a half hours of exclusive access to one of the activities before or after any Saints match. Every player gets a main meal from our matchday buffet, a drink and Jude’s ice cream included. Secure your package now, from £30 per person. Pick your activity and own it.

Already joining us?

We've got two more matches in January available for all fans to purchase.

Southampton vs Hull City | Saturday 17th January 2026 | 3pm KO

Prices start from £25 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Hull City Tickets

Southampton vs Sheffield United | Wednesday 21st January 2026 | 7.45pm KO

Prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

Sheffield Utd Tickets