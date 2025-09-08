Published:
Sheffield United (A) ticket information

Saints take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday 30th September at 7.45pm. We have received a maximum allocation of 2,773 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales, which begin this morning, are staggered based on away attendance and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket. All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Sheffield United Tickets

Liverpool (A) tickets still available

Saints take on Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday 23rd September at 8pm in the third round of the Carabao Cup. This will be available to all Season Ticket holders and 2025/26 Members later today (subject to availability).

Liverpool Tickets

