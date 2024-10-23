Send us your All Saints Day dedications

Southampton’s next Premier League home match, against Everton on Saturday 2nd November, will mark the club’s annual All Saints Day fixture in which supporters are invited to send us their dedications.

Each year, we remember players, staff, supporters, family members and loved ones connected to the club who have passed away in the previous 12 months with a designated tribute game.

We will once again be publishing your dedications in the club’s official matchday programme, SAINTS, and on the St Mary's big screens, as we invite fans to send in the names, photos and brief messages of no more than 30 words in memory of supporters and associates who have passed away in the last year.

The club will add its respects to former players and staff who we have lost in that period, while the match will also be our annual remembrance game, as we pay our respects to the fallen.

If you would like to include a message in the programme and have them displayed on the big screens, please e-mail your dedications with the subject ‘All Saints Day' to [email protected] by Tuesday 29th October.

We will endeavour to include as many messages as possible. All shall be remembered during a period of silence ahead of kick-off on the day.