Published:
Ticketing

Season Ticket holders encouraged to update details

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Matchdays/20250402 Southampton vs Crystal Palace/MW_Southampton_CrystalPalace_145_lmlwlj

As we approach the end of the 2024/25 season, we would encourage our supporters to log in to their MySaints account to check their details are accurate.

Please make sure the following information is up to date and correct:

  • Email address

  • Date of birth

  • Contact details

  • Address

Supporters can update their phone number and address on their MySaints account. However, if either their email or date of birth is incorrect, please contact the Ticket Office by 5pm on Tuesday 22nd April to instruct them to correct this.

You can call them on 02381 780 780, message them on WhatsApp on +44 7787 527179 or by emailing them at [email protected]

Related

2024-25/Women's Team/Matchdays/Barclays Women's Championship/20250322 Southampton vs Portsmouth/Pompey_049_g14ioe

London City Lionesses tickets now on general sale

Ticketing
2024-25/Matchdays/20250315 Southampton vs Wolves/MW_Southampton_Wolves_159_qs6ont

Last chance for tickets for our game against Crystal Palace

Ticketing