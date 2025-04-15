As we approach the end of the 2024/25 season, we would encourage our supporters to log in to their MySaints account to check their details are accurate.

Please make sure the following information is up to date and correct:

Email address

Date of birth

Contact details

Address

Supporters can update their phone number and address on their MySaints account. However, if either their email or date of birth is incorrect, please contact the Ticket Office by 5pm on Tuesday 22nd April to instruct them to correct this.

You can call them on 02381 780 780, message them on WhatsApp on +44 7787 527179 or by emailing them at [email protected]