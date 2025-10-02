Season Ticket additional window open for Preston North End game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Preston North End on Saturday 1st November at 3pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 3rd October at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Preston North End Tickets

Fans with Membership Plus may use their free ticket voucher for this Category C fixture. However this voucher can only be used once and will not be available again for the other advertised fixtures if used.

All Adult Saints Members can benefit from a £5 discount on this Category C fixture. All Junior Saints Members can secure their ticket for £5 within the Kids Zone

Group Bookings - Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for any fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

