Season Ticket additional window open for Millwall game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Millwall on Thursday 1st January at 3pm.

Season Ticket holders have until Friday 28th November at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Buy Now

Looking to upgrade? Explore our hospitality packages. From lively sports bars to elegant fine dining lounges, all offering great food, top service, and unbeatable comfort. Perfect for clients, colleagues, or loved ones. Benefit from our discounted Black Friday prices for this fixture (ends Monday).

Matchday Tours

Start your year by going behind the scenes of St Mary’s on a matchday. You will step into the changing rooms as they are being prepared, walk through the tunnel, and take in the stadium before spectators arrive.

£25 Adults | £20 Under 18s

Book Matchday Tours