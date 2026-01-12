Southampton have been drawn at home to Leicester City in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Tonda Eckert's side saw off League One outfit Doncaster Rovers 3-2 on Saturday to tee up a meeting with the Foxes.

Leicester came up against lower league opposition themselves, leaving Cheltenham Town with a 2-0 win against the League Two side.

With the fourth round matches to be played across the weekend of Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th February, full fixture and ticket details will follow in due course.

Saints' participation in the cup means the Championship trip to Leicester on Saturday 14th February will now be rearranged in order to accommodate the cup meeting between the two teams.