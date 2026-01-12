Eckert on "top professional" Bragg

Head Coach Tonda Eckert has praised Academy graduate Cameron Bragg, after the youngster scored his first senior goal in Saturday's 3-2 Emirates FA Cup win at Doncaster Rovers.

The 20-year-old opened the scoring at the Eco-Power Stadium, before further first half strikes from Cameron Archer and Kuryu Matsuki were enough for Saints to survive a spirited comeback from the League One outfit in the second half.

In a breakthrough season for the boyhood Saints fans, Bragg capped his latest start with a milestone goal to earn the praise of Eckert.

"I'm very pleased," Saints' Head Coach said. "He’s a top professional. It's a privilege for me to work with Braggy every single day.

"He trains so hard, he dedicates everything in his life towards football, so it's a very big one for him and I'm very proud to see him growing."