Saints sign goalkeeper Peretz on loan

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the loan signing of goalkeeper Daniel Peretz.

The 25-year-old joins for the remainder of the season from Bayern Munich, having spent the first half of the campaign at Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV.



Joining Maccabi Tel Aviv at the age of six, Peretz rose through the ranks before making his senior debut in 2020, becoming the club’s first choice stopper in 2021/22.



Impressing in two Europa Conference League campaigns with Maccabi, Peretz joined German giants Bayern in August 2023, making both his Bundesliga and DFB Pokal debut that season.



A maiden Champions League outing followed in December 2024, before heading to the north of Germany to join Hamburg on their return to the top flight in July.



Speaking for the first time as a Saint, Peretz said: “I’m really happy to make this move to Southampton, it’s a great club in a good league and I’m really looking forward to getting started.



“I want to help the team to get back in the Premier League. Although it’s a tough goal, I think it’s realistic. There are a lot of games to go.”



Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Daniel arrives with proven ability both domestically and internationally.



“He has played at the highest level and we’re delighted to welcome him here where he adds further quality and depth to our goalkeeping department.”

