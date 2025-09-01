Saints sign Davon Gbajumo to join Academy

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of full-back Davon Gbajumo, who joins the club's Academy on a scholarship contract.

The 17-year-old left-back arrives from Peterborough United, and will initially link up with Andrew Surman's Under-18s side as he completes his scholarship years.

Gbajumo, who started life in grassroots football before joining Chelsea's Academy, moved to Peterborough in 2024 and has gone from strength to strength in their youth teams as an Under-21s regular, who has also trained around the first team.

Now making the next step of his career at Southampton, Gbajumo said: "I feel like this is the right choice for me, in terms of my development, Southampton is really good at developing their players and getting good exposure.

"I'm a left-back, and I love to get up and down. My main attributes are my defending, I love to defend, but I'm also good at getting up the pitch."

Academy Manager, Duncan Fearnhead, added "We’re really pleased to welcome Davon into the Academy, he’s an athletic young left-back with potential to progress so we’re looking forward to working with him.

"At Southampton we have a proud tradition of helping young players develop, and we believe he has the qualities to progress and make a strong contribution in the years ahead."