Saints Restart "made me feel human again"

Saints Restart works with offenders who are due to be released from HMP Winchester to help them resettle into community life in Southampton.

One young man who benefitted from the project is Harry, a tree surgeon, who was living in the city of Southampton with his partner and dogs, before he was reprimanded.

Catching up with Pathways Project Manager Jed a month after his release, Harry said: “I was really suffering with my mental health leading up to my sentencing. The Saints Restart project is very good for your mental health helps to keep you busy.”

Saints Foundation work in partnership with the prison team at HMP Winchester to support offenders through 1-to-1 mentoring, physical activity, and group sessions, with engagement continuing beyond the gate as the team continue their work with the probation officers.

“The workshops in prison are amazing, they really help bring people out of their shells and help you talk while in custody, it makes you feel like you aren’t just a prisoner, or a number. It made me feel human again.

“I have been doing boxing with Jed, and it’s helping me stay away from crime, there were some days all I could think about was drinking and getting recalled.”

Saints Restart aims to help participants settle back into Southampton as well as find employment and stability in their life. The aim is that the consistent support will help break cycles of reoffending and provide a new pathway in life.

Harry recently started working again, and reflected on the support from Jed and Saints Foundation: “I would recommend Saints Foundation to anyone, they are down to earth and trustworthy people. I can’t thank Jed enough for everything he done for me.”

Saints Restart is funded by Prison DPS, OPCC Emerging Needs Fund, and EU Funding.