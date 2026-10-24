Southampton recorded a statement victory in the capital, as a stunning first half and resolute defending earned a 3-2 victory over West Ham United.

Saints made a lightning start at the London Stadium, as they surged into a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes. Kuryu Matsuki opened the scoring after just two minutes with a reactive finish, before James Bree thundered in a stunning second to send the travelling supporters into raptures.

West Ham pulled one back through former Saint Kyle Walker-Peters' impressive solo strike, before Lewis Dobbin pounced on the line to restore the two-goal advantage.

Saints held firm in the second half, despite a late second for the hosts from Tomáš Souček, as a world class Daniel Peretz save prevented a comeback and secured a memorable three points.

Tonda Eckert made four changes from the previous week's draw with Bolton, as Caspar Jander made his long-awaited return to the starting line-up - it was the German's first competitive start since the play-off semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough, whilst Matsuki, Ryan Manning, and Lewis Dobbin were also brought in from the off.

Saints needed to signal their intent against their fellow promotion hopefuls, and did just when a second minute attack down the left led to an opener.

Leo Scienza jinked inside the penalty area and hit a shot that was parried by Mads Hermansen into the path of Matsuki who reacted quickest to find the bottom corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Kuryu Matsuki celebrates his early opener. (Photos: Matt Watson)

Dobbin, eager to repay his manager's faith in top scorer Cyle Larin's absence, curled a shot wide after he was picked out by a long ball from Manning who had swept up a West Ham attack.

The hosts' first attempt on goal came from their talisman Jarrod Bowen, who dragged an effort wide of the post after Walker-Peters slid a pass into the area for his captain.

Saints were firmly in control in the opening exchanges, and found their second goal through full-back Bree, who added to his impressive goal catalogue once again; a cross from Jander was unconvincingly pushed away by Hermansen into the path of Bree who lashed in a stunning half volley into the top corner.

With frustrations growing around the London Stadium, West Ham began to knock on the door and had a spell of pressure that was spearheaded by Mohamadou Kanté, who flashed a ball across goal that took a deflection onto the post and rolled out for a corner.

The resulting set piece was pushed away on the line by Daniel Peretz, as the Saints defence held firm.

The hosts somehow still couldn't score, as another chance went begging when Konstantinos Mavropanos had a shot cleared away from almost on the goal line when he found himself with space to shoot in the penalty area.

The resistance was eventually broken in the 24th minute in some style, as former Saint Walker-Peters pulled a goal back with a stunning solo effort; the full-back showed quick feet on the edge of the area before firing a powerful strike into the top left corner.

Ten minutes later, though, Saints restored their two-goal cushion with a milestone moment for Dobbin, who pounced from close range to score his first competitive goal for the club.

A persistant attack paid off as James Ward-Prowse had a shot blocked and Scienza saw his rebounded attempt well saved on the line, which presented Dobbin with the simplest task to poke home from two yards out.

Dobbin gets off the mark for Saints.

The remarkable first half of chances wasn't finished, as Kanté was again kept out for the hosts when his fierce drive was spilled by Peretz, before Taty Castellanos spurned an open goal opportunity on the rebound, with his blushes spared by the offside flag.

Saints had to weather a storm at the start of the second half - both literally and figuratively given the conditions - as Kanté flashed a shot over just minutes after the restart.

Mavropanos forced Peretz into a vital save moments later, as a thunderous strike from distance was palmed away by a strong hand with the loose ball eventually cleared.

The steady stream of Hammers attempts on goal continued, as Divine Mukasa was next to try his luck from range that brought a routine stop for Peretz.

Just before the hour mark, both sides hit the woodwork to put hearts in mouths - first Dobbin came close to a second goal as his angled low drive grazed the post from the edge of the box, before Max Kilman at the other end rattled the crossbar with a superb strike that rebounded out and away off Peretz's back.

As the game ticked closer to the end, Saints continued to stand firm under West Ham pressure; Peretz was again called into action, impressively stretching to save a low shot from Arne Engels with his feet under pressure.

Waves of Hammers pressure continued as the game entered five minutes of stoppage time, and they found a second goal to raise the nerves of the travelling Saints fans when Souček struck from the edge of the penalty area.

There was still time for more late drama as Peretz produced a stunning save in the final moments of stoppage time, when a cross from Bowen was flicked goalwards and Saints' shot-stopped leapt to palm the ball away under pressure from arriving West Ham bodies.

Saints, to a man, stood firm as the referee's final whistle signalled a memorable win in the capital and lifted Tonda Eckert's side up to sixth in the table just two points behind the Hammers.

West Ham United: Hermansen, Walker-Peters (Austbø 74'), Mavropanos, Kilman, Morato (Scarles 46'), Engels, Kanté (Piroe 74'), Mukasa (Pablo 63'), Bowen (c), Solomon (Souček 63'), Taty.

Subs not used: Areola, Golambeckis, Orford, Mayers.

Goals: Walker-Peters (24'), Souček (90+3').

Booked: Solomon (18').

Southampton: Peretz, Bree, Stephens (c), Schlotterbeck, Manning, Ward-Prowse, Jander, Matsuki (Welington 73'), Azaz, Scienza (Edozie 64'), Dobbin (Mubama 89').

Subs not used: Long, Abbott, Wood, Roerslev, Bragg, Fellows.

Goals: Matsuki (2'), Bree (11'), Dobbin (35').

Booked: Jander (51'), Dobbin (78').

Attendance: 62,250.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.