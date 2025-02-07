Saints Foundation takeover Matchday

Saints Foundation’s Charity Matchday takeover of St Mary’s Stadium returns for Southampton FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. This year we are highlighting how our work in the community raises the aspirations of people in the city.

Throughout the day, the charity of Southampton Football Club will have participants all around the ground supporting matchday staff! From shadowing the Kit Teams to being on the mic alongside Ambassador Kenzie Benali to helping out with the Retail team in the store.

They’ll be supporting the matchday operations and sharing their stories of how Saints Foundation has supported them to achieve their goals. Additionally, our staff will be out in force around the fan zones engaging with fans and raising funds for the charity.

Last season we worked with 5,779 people and Saints Foundation are proud to bring just some of that number to the heart of SO14 on a matchday.

The week leading into Saturday March 15th, we will be spotlighting some of our participants journey to raise their aspirations,

Our Corporate Patrons will be spreading the colours across the city with our Red and White Week of Action as they kick off our weeks fundraising efforts, and set the bar ahead of our matchday.

Before that, we have our Premier League More than a Game matchday on Saturday 15th February vs Bournemouth, where we will be celebrating the positive impact of the Premier League into communities and all levels at football.

Premier League investment supports community projects run by 164 professional and non-league clubs, inspiring young people to realise their potential through focused initiatives and programmes targeting local needs.

Premier League supports us to Support Southampton, by investing in our projects and, alongside Southampton Football Club, championing our work in the community.

So bring the noise, support the team and support your community in both upcoming matchdays.