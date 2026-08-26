Saints Foundation Supports Southampton Families Throughout the Summer Holidays

Saints Foundation has helped children and young people across Southampton stay active, connected and supported this summer through its Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) project.

Funded by Southampton City Council and delivered by Saints Foundation staff, the project has provided free holiday provision for children eligible for free school meals, young people with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), and those who are care experienced.

Building on relationships established through the Foundation's Education projects, the programme has created safe and familiar spaces where young people can continue to learn, socialise and develop during the school holidays.

Alongside providing a nutritious hot meal each day through Southampton City Catering, the project has offered a wide range of engaging activities designed to support personal growth and development. Participants have taken part in teamwork challenges, problem-solving activities and enterprise workshops, helping them build communication skills, confidence and resilience while making new friendships along the way.

The programme has also ensured young people remain active and connected to their local community during the summer break, while offering valuable support and respite for parents and carers.

Mike Dixon, Education Projects Manager at Saints Foundation, said:

"The summer holidays can be a challenging time for many families, particularly with the additional costs that come with six weeks away from school. Through our HAF project we're able to provide a safe, welcoming environment where young people can access a healthy meal, try new activities, build confidence and spend time with friends. Just as importantly, it offers valuable support and respite for parents and carers across Southampton."

By working closely with schools, Southampton City Council and community partners, Saints Foundation continues to support children and families when they need it most, helping to reduce barriers and ensure young people can access positive opportunities throughout the year.

The HAF project forms part of Saints Foundation's wider commitment to creating a city where everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their potential through education, health, employability and community-based support.

As communities across Southampton continue to face growing challenges, projects such as HAF play an important role in ensuring children and young people have access to safe spaces, nutritious meals and trusted support networks, not just during term time, but throughout the school holidays too.