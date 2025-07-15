Saints Foundation recognised in Hampshire FA Awards

Saints Foundation’s SO14 Active project has been recognised as an Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Hero in the Hampshire FA Awards 2025.

Getting blood pumping in the heart of our city, SO14 Active brings together SO14 residents to get moving with fun, free, sports-based activities. The project hosts Football for Refugees sessions every week giving the group a community as they arrive in Southampton and helping them integrate in the city.

A spokesperson from Hampshire FA said: “This recognition celebrates the impactful World Refugee Day event you hosted in partnership with Nations United FC at St Mary’s Stadium and Stoneham Lane Football Complex.

“It’s been a privilege to witness the growth of your refugee provision over the years. The positive experiences you’re creating, from offering competitive matches to building meaningful connections with other refugee teams across the country are clearly making a lasting difference.”

For Amnesty International’s Football Welcomes campaign, a team from Saints Foundation’s SO14 Active project hosted a game against Chichester based United Nations FC. The game celebrated the resilience, strength, and contribution people seeking refuge bring to the communities they join.

You can watch a video spotlighting the SO14 Active event here: https://youtu.be/H29mK6_SZFM?si=KsmuKJuhM7d-VY7b