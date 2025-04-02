Saints Foundation celebrate a record-breaking Charity Dinner

On Friday, Saints Foundation hosted their annual Charity Dinner at St Mary’s Stadium, and raised a record fundraising total to support the work they do in the community of Southampton.

The guests included current Southampton FC men’s first team players, members of the club's executive team, Saints legends and charity ambassadors, and 40 local businesses coming together to raise vital funds for the charity arm of the football club.

The Saints Foundation Charity Dinner 2025 Headline Sponsor was P&O Cruises, while Barratt David Wilson Homes, Nested, Peter Cooper Motor Group and My Trusted Electrical, and Selwood were all official event partners.

Saints Foundation Chair of Trustees Rachel Goldsworthy kicked off the evening alongside Ben Mathews representing the Charity Committee of the event’s Headline Sponsor P&O Cruises before starters and mains were served.

Hosted by Adam Blackmore and Kenzie Benali, Southampton Football Club CEO Phil Parsons would take to stage to sing his praises of Saints Foundation and promise a huge donation from owner Dragan Šolak by the end of the night.

Saints Foundation Managing Director Sam Fulling would then introduce the first story of the evening. Alan, 18, is a young man who came to work with Saints Foundation through Saints Switching Play, a project that helps young people reduce risk of offending.

Alan would show a passion and desire to be in catering from his first sessions, which would later lead to a referral with Saints Works, a project with the aim of getting 16–19-year-olds into meaningful employment. Alan was joined on stage alongside Employability and Life Skills Coordinator Eloise Coster, who both reflected on his journey with Saints Foundation.

Just a year after working his first front of house shift with Saints Events taking people’s coats at last year’s Charity Dinner, Alan was part of the team who prepared the food for this year’s dinner. As his proud colleagues in the kitchen joined the room, he was presented with the Jordan Willsher Award.

Recognising a participant who has overcome incredible odds to achieve an expectational outcome, the Jordan Willsher Award was presented to Alan by Southampton FC men’s first team players Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek.

Men’s club captain Jack Stephen's took to stage with Saints legend and Foundation Ambassador Rosie Parnell to reflect on their visit to Senior Saints in the week leading into Charity Dinner, and how impactful they found it to see firsthand the work the club is doing in the community.

Saints Foundation’s second story of the night came from Premier League Kicks, which uses football as a hook to support young people towards new opportunities and raise their aspirations, and Erin is an excellent example of that.

Erin’s story is one of a young person losing themselves due to mental health difficulties, and a parent's desperate attempts to get their child back. Saints Foundation were there to not only help Erin regain her confidence but support her on a journey to an extremely bright future.

Premier League Kicks Coordinator Dan Openshaw talked about the importance of developing a relationship and trust with young people and breaking down barriers with them through football, Erin’s full story will be available on Saints Foundation socials later this week.

A live auction and Saints Foundation’s iconic fundraising game Goal or No Goal rounded out a fantastic night of generosity and inspirational stories, with Head of Partnerships and Business Development Jazz Bhatti announcing the record-breaking total.