Saints Foundation 25 Years in Stories - Harley

Before joining Saints Switching Play, Harley found it difficult to picture a positive future for himself. Life felt repetitive, and without the right support and opportunities around him, it was hard to see what might come next.

Like many young people in Southampton facing similar challenges, he was surrounded by influences that weren't helping him build the future he wanted. Some of these influences had led him down a negative path, contributing to offending behaviour and leaving him with limited confidence in what he could achieve.

"I didn't really have anything to look forward to or work towards. I didn't have goals for my future."

Harley had previously engaged with Saints Foundation through Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires. This meant the charity was already familiar to him and had supported him in the past, helping to build a foundation of trust before he was referred to Saints Switching Play.

Harley was referred to Saints Switching Play to help reduce offending behaviour and support his mental health and wellbeing. But what started as a referral soon became something much bigger.

Through regular mentoring sessions, Harley was given the space to talk openly, explore his future ambitions and build confidence in what he could achieve. The support helped raise his aspirations, encouraging him to think beyond his current circumstances and take positive steps towards the future he wanted for himself.

"The project gave me the confidence to talk about the future, the past and made me realise there was a light at the end of the tunnel."

He reflected on the influences in his life, recognised the impact some relationships were having, and grew in confidence to surround himself with people who would support his ambitions and goals.

As his confidence grew, so did his willingness to try new things.

Over the course of his time with Saints Switching Play, Harley embraced every opportunity available to him. He attended 15 sessions, took part in volunteering opportunities and completed a range of qualifications, including FA Introduction to Coaching Football, England Boxing Junior Activator and gaining his CSCS Construction Skills Card, all designed to help him develop new skills and open doors for his future.

While the qualifications were important, Harley says the biggest difference was knowing there was somebody in his corner.

"Fozzy {from Saints Foundation} has been great. I wouldn’t have the things I have now if it wasn’t for him. The opportunities are massive and he really wants the best for me in the future. Putting me on course to help with my development and aspirations. He has been really helpful and someone I can really trust and respect."

Today, Harley is looking ahead with ambition and purpose. He is studying at a local college and has a much clearer vision for his future. He hopes to progress into football coaching or secure an apprenticeship, taking the next step on a journey that began with Saints Switching Play. Through support, encouragement and new opportunities, he has developed the confidence to believe in himself and pursue goals that once felt beyond his reach.

When asked what Saints Switching Play has helped him, his answer is simple:

"How hasn't it helped me? The mentoring has been top, the activities have been great, the courses have been great. But just knowing there are people there willing to help, support and listen to me has made such a difference."

For Harley Saints Switching Play didn't just provide qualifications or opportunities. It helped him see his potential.

Premier League Kicks is funded by Premier League Foundation (Premier League Kicks), Sport England Movement Fund, IMP Trust, and National Lottery #iwillfund

Premier League Inspires is funded by Premier League Foundation (Premier League Inspires)

Saints Switching Play is funded by OPCC Safer Streets Fund, National Lottery #iwillfund, Premier League Kicks Police Partnerships Fund and No Limits