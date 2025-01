Saints will host Burnley in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round next month.

Ivan Jurić's first win in charge saw his side get the better of Championship outfit Swansea with a 3-0 win, teeing up a February meeting with the Clarets.

Scott Parker's side needed extra-time to get past League One Reading this weekend and will now head to the south coast the weekend of February 8th.

Full match details and ticket information will follow in due course.