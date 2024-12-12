Russell Martin shared a positive update on the return of Jan Bednarek and Paul Onuachu ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham.

"Jan Bednarek's back, Paul Onuachu's back, which is really good, and apart from that we're all good" the Saints boss shared in his frank update.

Adam Lallana will also be back in contention to join the squad on Sunday, as the midfielder's return to training was labelled as "good news".

There was further news from the goalkeeping department, though, as Martin added "Al McCarthy's back fit and Rambo [Aaron Ramsdale]'s very close, he may be back for the Liverpool game but if not the Fulham game after that."

Focusing more on Sunday's potential returning duo, he praised the influence both Bednarek and Onuachu could bring back to the side.

"It'll give us something different, in Janny there's a lot of games played for us, a lot of trust.

"He's been a very good performer for us in our time here, including this season, with leadership and courage with the ball.

"Paul gives us a real alternative option that's different to anyone in the squad and most people in the league actually.

"He was really unfortunate at the timing of his injury as he was in such a good place and was going to really help us I think, and now he's going to help us moving forwards."