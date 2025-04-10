Ryan Garner named as new Saints Foundation Ambassador

Saints Foundation is thrilled to announce that professional boxer Ryan Garner has joined as its newest Ambassador.

Born and raised in Southampton, Ryan’s inspiring journey from the city’s streets to the boxing ring will serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for young people throughout the area.

Garner, who has made a name for himself in the boxing world with an impressive record, is passionate about using his platform to make a positive impact in his hometown. As an Ambassador for Saints Foundation, he will work closely with the charity’s initiatives to inspire, empower, and support the next generation of young people in Southampton.

Ryan Garner, new Saints Foundation Ambassador, said: “I’m incredibly proud to represent the Saints Foundation. Southampton is my home, and I want to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my life and career.

“My journey hasn’t been easy, but it’s a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and staying focused on your goals. I hope my story can inspire local young people to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles they face.”

Saints Foundation, the charitable arm of Southampton Football Club, focuses on improving the lives of young people in the local community through sports, education, and health programs.

Ryan’s appointment as an Ambassador comes at a pivotal time as the foundation continues to expand its reach and influence in Southampton, offering opportunities for young people to grow both on and off the field.

Charlie Martin, Saints Foundation’s Head of Marketing and Fundraising, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryan as our newest Ambassador. Ryan’s determination and success in the ring, coupled with his deep connection to Southampton, make him the perfect role model for the young people we work with."

Ryan will participate in a variety of Saints Foundation initiatives, including mentorship programs, fitness workshops, and community outreach events, where he will share his experiences and offer guidance to aspiring athletes and young individuals striving to make a positive impact in their own lives.