Simon Rusk was pleased to see Ross Stewart enjoy a “well deserved” moment of celebration after scoring his first Southampton goal on the final day of the Premier League season.

Stewart levelled the scores against Arsenal with a fine headed goal from a Mateus Fernandes corner 11 minutes into the second half, bringing St Mary’s to its feet.

Rusk was satisfied with another solid performance, as the runners-up were largely frustrated until Martin Ødegaard’s 89th-minute winner.

For Stewart, his equaliser was a significant milestone given his horrific luck with injuries since arriving from Sunderland two summers ago.

“Some real bright moments in the game, again another really good defensive display overall,” interim manager Rusk reflected.

“We had our moments – another set-piece goal, nice for Rossco (Stewart) – and I think there’s a lot of pride and dignity about what we’ve done today.

“It’s been a rough ride for him, and certainly it was the highlight of the day to see him get that moment to celebrate with the fans, well deserved.”

Rusk handed a first senior start to 18-year-old Jay Robinson, a player he knows well from his previous position leading the Under-21s, whose shot was saved by David Raya to win the corner from which Stewart scored.

“It’s brilliant,” Rusk said of Robinson’s full debut. “Jay’s very humble in what he does, he’s quite quiet in how he goes about it, but he’s got a good character and it was an easy decision for me to start him today.

“I think today and last week he’s certainly looked a Premier League player.”