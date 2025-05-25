Ross Stewart hit another landmark for Southampton on Sunday, scoring his first goal for the club during the final day defeat to Arsenal.

Despite going behind just shy of the break through Kieran Tierney's close-range strike, Saints hit back 11 minutes into the second half; Stewart the one rising highest to level the scores.

Despite the Martin Ødegaard claiming all three points for Arsenal late on, Stewart's debut goal will go down as a memorable milestone for the striker.

"It was a proud moment for myself," he said, "my first Premier League goal. Really nice feeling especially because it gets us back in the game. I think it was unfortunate it didn't lead to any points.

"To be honest I didn't know too much about it! I got there and knew it hit my head and by the time I turned I knew it hit the back of the net. It's the kind of service I love, glad to get my head on it, glad to get my goal and celebrate in front of these fans because I've not managed to do that yet.

"Hopefully I can build on that now, enjoy that feeling and hopefully I can feel that more next year. There's no getting away it's been a tough season for the club. Where I've been involved in the last eight or nine games it's been really good for me. To get a goal today is a nice moment to touch that off on a personal note.

"I thought it was a really good performance today and [the end result] was a bit unfortunate. But we'll take a lot of confidence, there's always bits to improve on. We'll use that to build on next season.

"I'll use the next break well, make sure I look after myself, and then this pre-season is going to be an important one for me. Then hopefully I can hit the ground running next season. I'll try and remember that feeling and feel it a lot more next season."