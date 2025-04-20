After Saints battled to earn a point at West Ham on Saturday, interim manager Simon Rusk is looking to build unity between the players and supporters.

Lesley Ugochukwu’s stoppage time strike earned the visitors a deserved point at the London Stadium, with Rusk now looking to build some momentum.

“I think that when you're in those moments [chasing the game], as much as you're knocking on the door it’s about making sure you're keeping the back door shut and not taking the game away from you.

“So it's a difficult balance to strike. But yeah, I'm absolutely delighted for the fans at the end there. I really am, you know, for them to get that moment and celebrate it. And a bit of togetherness at the end.

“We all know it's been a difficult year. No one’s stupid. I think we can build momentum around some togetherness and try and get a strong connection between the players and the fans over the last games of the season.

“I was really, really pleased with a large chunk of the game against Aston Villa last week, who are an outstanding team. We contained them in a large part of that game.

“I did have a feeling if we held onto that today and we could build on our attacking play that we could cause a few problems. Now it’s time to build. We're not going to get carried away, we've got plenty of minutes left to play in the Premier League this year and our focus now is on winning the next game.”