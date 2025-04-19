Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes reflected on a hard-fought battle against West Ham United, as a dramatic stoppage-time leveller rescued a point at the London Stadium.

Saints had the better of the opportunities in a goalless first half, but were pegged back early in the second period by Jarrod Bowen's neat finish on the counter attack.

However, persistence paid off as Lesley Ugochukwu powered home a 93rd-minute equaliser to save a point, which midfield partner Downes hailed as "the least we deserved."

"We had so many chances in the first half, hitting the bar, Kyle [Walker-Peters] with his chance, Tyler [Dibling]'s chance in the second half, so I thought it was the least we deserved.

"It's a tough place to come and obviously we know where we are in the table, but I think everyone stuck together.

"There's a real good vibe in the group at the minute that's coming from Rusky [Simon Rusk] and Ads [Lallana], they've been unreal, with all the staff, and it's a point in the right direction."

"I think the spirit in the group is unreal, we were never going to give up." Downes said, focusing on the team's reaction to going a goal behind.

"We wanted to come out for the second half and start sharp, but we didn't. They've got quality, you know Bowen on his left foot is trouble, but that is what it is and I thought we played really well in the second half.

"We kept the ball, kept getting crosses into the box, and got something to build on."

The dramatic late equaliser served as a reward for the travelling Saints support, who were again in fine voice on the road that was the source of high praise in Downes' eyes.

"That [support] is why we do it, as I said before we've been relegated already and the fans still turn up, it's still a packed away end singing the whole time through - it was good to get that one and it was top scenes."