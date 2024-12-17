Interim Southampton manager Simon Rusk stated that his side has no new names for the injury list ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale are anticipated to be nearing a return following a period on the sidelines.

Whilst Rusk couldn't clarify on the readiness of the goalkeeper, there was positive news in regards to additional absentees.

"No fresh injuries. I think it’ll be as is normal. We have a few players on their way back and that’s an ongoing situation. I’m sure over the next 24 hours we’ll hopefully get some news on the guys who might be close."

Elsewhere forward Adam Armstrong is suspended for the clash having picked up a booking in the previous two rounds of the competition.

In his role as Under-21s manager, Rusk also reiterated there is plenty to be excited about with regards to the next generation, but called for patience as an aside.

"My experience in development is about not creating pressure for young players who aren’t perhaps ready. In principle we have one or two young players who we are quite excited about. The club are very progressive in looking for young talent. I think we can be optimistic about that in the next 18 months."