Southampton manager Simon Rusk stated during his pre-match press conference that, as it stands, he has a "fairly clean" bill of health ahead of the meeting with Manchester City.

Saints welcome City to St Mary's Stadium on Saturday in what will be the penultimate home fixture of the season.

From the perspective of the hosts, Rusk and his staff are able to call upon a largely available squad.

"We've trained quite vigorously today," said the interim manager, "so haven't had an update today yet. But as it stands we have a fairly clean bill of health.

Rusk was also able to offer clarity on the fitness of Mateus Fernandes: "Matty has recovered and trained well this week and hopefully he can put in a good performance this weekend. It's about finding the balance of what we need in particular moments of games."

On this week's challenge he added: "You've got to have belief in what you're doing. You've got to go and have belief you're going to get something out the game, we're at home. But you have to have the balance. Everyone knows what they possess."