We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Oriol Romeu, who rejoins the club for a second spell on a contract until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old returns to the club ten years on from first arriving at St Mary’s, where he made 256 appearances during a highly successful seven-year period.

Romeu was an integral part of the side that recorded the club’s best ever Premier League finish in 2016, qualifying for the group stages of the Europa League that same season and reaching the EFL Cup final a year later, where he also collected the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

After ending a seven-year stay on the south coast in the summer of 2022 to join Girona, the combative midfielder earned a move to La Liga giants Barcelona the following summer, making 37 appearances for Barca prior to departing the Nou Camp this summer.

He now returns to Staplewood to add a wealth of top-level experience and leadership to the squad for the remainder of our Championship campaign.

Oriol Romeu alongside Group Technical Director Johannes Spors

Speaking for the first time since returning to Saints, Romeu said: "I'm really happy, really excited. I'm willing to help from the first day.

"In all aspects, I feel lucky to be back, and I feel also motivated to push as much as I can.

"I've felt just around the club and even around the city how much respect and love I'm getting. It's special. There is nothing else than gratitude to that and also the willingness to give them back that love with good games, with good performances, with professionalism, respect. That's my goal right now, because when you have that reaction from everyone, it just says a lot and you just want to give it back.

"The fact that I'm coming back probably speaks by itself. I was happy here. I enjoyed my period at the club. I grew as a player and as a person. It made me more mature in all aspects of life. Now that I've had also another experience back in my home country, being able to come back here, which I also feel like home in a way, it's great. This club has had a real impact in myself. The feeling is, as long as I can, I want to help and I want to be involved because I feel like I owe something to them as well."

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Ori has a special connection with this club and adds a wealth of experience into the group.

“He understands the importance of his influence off the pitch as much as on it and will play a vital role in terms of the culture we want to instil throughout the squad."