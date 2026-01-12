Rise together with the Women's team in 2026

Southampton FC Women head into a huge run of home fixtures on the back of a memorable victory over Portsmouth, played in front of a club-record league crowd of 7,561 at St Mary’s Stadium.

With the record-breaking south coast derby fixture now complete, and momentum building on and off the pitch, now is the time for supporters to be part of the next chapter of the season.

We are pleased to offer Half Season Tickets at a newly reduced rate. This is the most cost-effective way to ensure you don't miss a second of the action as the end of the season approaches. This offers outstanding value and guarantees your place at St Mary's and Silverlake Stadium as the team continue their push in WSL2.

Adults: Reduced to just £40

Under-18s: Only £5

Please note this ticket only includes all remaining home league matches and does not include the Women's FA Cup matches.

Crystal Palace Women on general sale

The next opportunity to return to St Mary’s comes on Sunday 1st February, with a 2pm kick-off against Crystal Palace Women.

Tickets for this WSL2 fixture are now on general sale, with family-friendly pricing and a welcoming matchday atmosphere making it a great afternoon for regular supporters and first-time visitors alike.

Newcastle United Women on general sale

One week later, Saints Women are back at home to face Newcastle United Women on Sunday 8th February, kicking off at 2pm.

This fixture has gone straight to general sale, giving fans another chance to enjoy live women’s football at St Mary’s and build on the energy created by recent home crowds.

Bristol City Women in the Women’s FA Cup

Before the league action resumes, Southampton FC Women turn their attention to the Women’s FA Cup, welcoming Bristol City Women on Sunday 18th January, with a 1pm kick-off.

Cup football brings its own edge and excitement, offering a different kind of matchday experience as Saints look to progress in the competition.

With a record-breaking crowd behind them last time out and a packed schedule ahead, now is the perfect time to secure your tickets and be part of the journey.