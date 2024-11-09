Southampton FC Women’s Rianna Dean will be monitored ahead of Sunday's meeting with Durham, Remi Allen has confirmed.

Speaking in her preview of Sunday's return to St Mary's against the North East outfit, Saints' manager issued an update on the forward who was forced off at half time against Charlton last week.

"We're in a good place, obviously Rianna Dean took a bit of a knock at the weekend so we're waiting to see what the next few days look like for her."

Other than Dean, and longer-term absentees Izzy Milne and Issy Watts, Allen's latest squad update remained positive.

"Everyone else is fit and firing and ready to go," she added, "it's really important for us as we've got a small squad, so it's important that we keep everyone as fit and fresh as possible.

"We've not been too bad with it, but it's something that we prepare for week in, week out so to have nearly everyone available is really good for us."