Reserve a Spot for Saints at Sea

Saints Foundation, in partnership with P&O Cruises, is offering a unique opportunity to support the local community through the Saints at Sea event.

On Friday, May 9, the Ocean Cruise Terminal will host an exclusive event on the P&O Cruises' Britannia. All proceeds from bookings and activities during the evening will go directly towards supporting the Saints Foundation’s work in Southampton.

For just £250 per person, with every penny helping to support the city, guests will enjoy:

A 4-course meal curated from Marco Pierre White’s exclusive P&O Cruises menu

All-inclusive drinks throughout the evening

A special guest appearance by Michelin-starred chef and TV personality, Marco Pierre White

A matinee performance of Unbelievable, created by Stephen Mulhern and Jonathan Wilkes

A chance to win a 14-night cruise for two in a balcony cabin on a P&O Cruises ship of your choice (terms and conditions apply)

This event is a testament to P&O Cruises’ ongoing commitment to Southampton, demonstrated through their Principal Partnership with Saints Foundation. P&O Cruises has already supported Saints Foundation this season with the Share the Joy Christmas campaign and as the headline sponsor of the Charity Dinner 2025.

As the charitable arm of Southampton FC, Saints Foundation focuses on supporting those most affected by inequality in the city, across five key areas: Health, Education, Pathways, Employability, and Gender Equality.

Saints Foundation’s Our Impact 2025 report highlights that for every £1 spent, their projects generate £5.34 in social value—helping to reduce pressure on local services and keeping young people engaged in education longer.

This means that the £250 ticket for Saints at Sea could create up to £1,335 in social value for Southampton. To reserve a place, email [email protected].