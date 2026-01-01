Southampton saw in the new year with a frustrating goalless draw against Millwall at St Mary's Stadium.

There were very few attempts of note for both teams in a game that took time to get going, but dangerous second half chances could have seen either side steal a late victory.

Gavin Bazunu preserved his clean sheet with an excellent save to deny Thierno Ballo, in what proved to be the most crucial moment of the match, whilst Finn Azaz was denied at the other end before Taylor Harwood-Bellis' header dropped agonisingly wide in stoppage time.

The first outing of 2026 came with sweeping changes, as Tonda Eckert made five alterations to the side that earned a draw against Birmingham three days prior.

A trio of players involved in Saints' equaliser against the Blues - Cameron Bragg, Elias Jelert, and goalscorer Cameron Archer - were all promoted to the starting line-up in a bid to end a four-game run without a win, with Kuryu Matsuki also drafted in for his first start for the club.

The New Year's Day affair was a slow-starter at St Mary's, as the first 15 minutes passed without a clear-cut chance for either team.

A brief penalty area scramble apiece from set pieces were the only opportunities that raised momentary excitement for either fanbase, but they were both without any meaningful danger, in truth.

Kuryu Matsuki looked bright on his first start. (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

The first opening of note fell to the visitors when their wide threat, Femi Azeez, was released down the right and cut the ball back to Ballo, but the latter's shot was straight into Bazunu's grasp.

A pair of speculative attempts from range, one from Jack Stephens and the other from Azeez, were comfortable for both goalkeepers, before Saints fashioned their closest opportunity just shy of the half hour.

Scienza's wicked corner delivery was met by the head of Harwood-Bellis, but he was kept out at close range by Max Crocombe in the Millwall goal.

The loose ball made its way back out to Saints' lively Brazilian, who shifted inside but curled his shot just over from the left corner of the box.

It remained goalless at the break, and deservedly so, but the second half presented some earlier opportunities than the first had done; Matsuki continued to be an exciting outlet as he breezed past Camiel Neghli but saw his low cross pounced on by Crocombe.

The visitors came close to breaking the deadlock through Ballo just before the hour mark - moments after he had lashed a shot high and wide from a corner, the Austrian latched onto a Macaulay Langstaff touch but fizzed an angled attempt past the far post.

Much to the growing frustration of supporters of both sides, the contest gradually returned to its sluggish first half state with time ticking away without a breakthrough.

Then, almost out of nothing, the moment of the match arrived with 12 minutes to play as a remarkable Bazunu save kept the scores level.

Millwall's Azeez delivered a perfect cross from the left towards the ghosting run of Ballo, who failed to convert from just three yards out with what appeared to be an embarrassing miscue, only for replays to show Bazunu had diverted the ball clear at full-stretch with his face.

Bazunu leapt to the rescue at close range (Photo: Matt Watson)

Rallied by that scare, and helped by an injection of Jay Robinson off the bench with some darting runs, Saints began to build slowly as another second half substitute, Tom Fellows, saw his curling, left-footed shot deflected wide after a positive spell of pressure.

As the game passed into seven minutes of stoppage time, the visitors almost nicked a late winner when Langstaff flashed a volleyed effort over the crossbar from inside the area.

There was time for one more late surge from Saints as Adam Armstrong was released on the right of the area and cut the ball back to Finn Azaz, but his shot was deflected behind for a corner.

From the resulting set piece, the game's last chance fell to Harwood-Bellis who rose high to connect but saw his header drop agonisingly wide, shortly followed by the referee's final whistle.

The goalless draw means it's three draws in four games, as Saints face a long journey to Middlesbrough to try and reignite their recent form.

Southampton: Bazunu, Jelert (Fellows 59'), Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Stephens (c), Manning, Downes (Jander 84'), Bragg, Matsuki (Robinson 79'), Scienza (Azaz 46'), Archer (Armstrong 59').

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Quarshie, Welington, Williams.

Booked: Wood (30').

Millwall: Crocombe, Sturge (Bryan 83'), Crama, Cooper (c), Taylor, Ballo, Neghli (Bangura-Williams 87'), Azeez (Emakhu 83'), Doughty (Mitchell 75'), Langstaff, Leonard (McNamara 75').

Unused substitutes: Benda, Matthews, Harding, Howland.

Booked: Sturge (37'), Langstaff (69'), Mitchell (90+2').

Referee: Tom Nield.

Attendance: 30,182.